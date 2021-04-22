Kazakhstani Nedovyesov loses at ATP doubles event in Rome

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan was defeated in the doubles match at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Rome, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The event’s fourth seed Nedovyesov paired with Denys Molchanov of Ukraine lost to Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Enzo Couacaud of France 4-6, 3-6. The match lasted for 1 hour and 3 minutes.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik failed to advance to the second round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in Spain.