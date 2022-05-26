EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:39, 26 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov out of Roland Garros doubles

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov debuted at the Roland Garros men’s doubles, Sports. kz reads.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan lost in the first-round match to the U.S. duo of Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul.

    The match lasted for 1 hour and 49 minutes and ended with a score of 6:3, 2:6, 3:6.

    The French Open also known as Roland-Garros is a major tennis tournament held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!