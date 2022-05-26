Kazakhstani Nedovyesov out of Roland Garros doubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov debuted at the Roland Garros men’s doubles, Sports. kz reads.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan lost in the first-round match to the U.S. duo of Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 49 minutes and ended with a score of 6:3, 2:6, 3:6.

The French Open also known as Roland-Garros is a major tennis tournament held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.