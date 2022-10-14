Kazakhstani Nurlybekova wins silver at 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s female wrestler Arai Nurlybekova became a silver medalist of the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain, Kazinform learned from the National Weightlifting Federation.

Nurlybekova who competes in women’s 76kg weight division, lifted 221kg in total (97kg in the snatch, 124kg in the clean &jerk), having won two bronze medals in separate exercises.

















Photo: instagram.com/wf_rk