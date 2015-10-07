EN
    19:45, 07 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani O. Sattybayev wins first fight at World Boxing Championships

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Olzhas Sattybayev (52 kg weight category) won his first fight at the World Boxing Championships, Vesti.kz informs.

    His opponent in the first fight was Igor Sopinsky from Ukraine.

    Today, on October 7, Zakir Safiullin representing Kazakhstan in the 60 kg weight category will face Russian boxer Adlan Abdurashidov in his first fight at the tournament.

    The World Boxing Championship began yesterday in the capital city of Qatar - Doha. The tournament serves as a qualification for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. As of today, Kazakhstan has three licenses for the Olympic Games in Brazil.

