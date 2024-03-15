Kazakhstani off to good start at taekwondo Olympic qualifying tournament in China

Kazakhstan’s Batrykhan Toreugali is off to a good start at the World Taekwondo Asian Qualification Tournament, a Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier, taking place in Tai'an, China, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Batrykhan Toreugali of Kazakhstan defeated Akshay Hooda of India in the 80kg bout at the tournament. The Kazakhstani taekwondo player is to meet against the winner of the bout between Indonesian and Saudi athletes.

The training for this important tournament was productive. We’re well-prepared for the qualification tournament as we know how important it is. To compete in Olympic Games is a dream of every athlete. I will do my best to accomplish the task set and secure the Olympic Games berth, said Batrykhan.

It was noted that two athletes who reach the World Taekwondo Asian Qualification Tournament finals will get qualified for the Paris 2024.

On day two of the tournament, Kazakhstani Samirkhan Ababakirov (58kg), Mariya Sevostyanova (57kg) and Zhansel Deniz (67kg) are to vie for the Olympic Games berths.