TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    00:14, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Olympic delegation sails the Seine

    Paris
    Photo credit: Ayapbergenov Agibay/ Kazinform

    Kazakhstani Olympic delegation sailed along the River Seine at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in France, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Live broadcast is conducted by Silk Way TV channel that became one of five channels in Kazakhstan that were granted the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

    Paris
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    Boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov and athlete Olga Safronova carry the flag of Kazakhstan's national team. The Kazakhstan delegation shared their boat with teams from Japan, Kenya, and Jordan.

    Paris
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    Instead of the traditional passage along the stadium lanes, spectators from all over the world watch the “river” parade, where each team represents its country on the water.

    Paris
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    The Kazakhstani delegation to Paris includes 149 athletes and coaches, five representatives of the Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry, six members of the Sport Development Directorate, 10 National Olympic Committee officials, 23 doctors and massage therapists of the National Sport Medicine and Rehabilitation Center, and 16 media representatives.

     

    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport Events World News
    Arman Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
