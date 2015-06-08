Kazakhstani Ombudsman took part in European Development Days in Brussels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ombudsman of Kazakhstan took part in the European Development Days in Brussels, Belgium.

The forum organized by the European Commission brings together more than 7 thousand participants from 140 world countries every year. They discuss the problems of international development, human rights and humanitarian issues. A series of conferences, seminars and other events are organized within this global dialogue platform in the humanitarian sphere.

The Ombudsman of Kazakhstan took part in the seminar of national human rights institutions with the agenda on the role and potential of national human tights institutions and on the challenges of the modern time in the sphere of ensuring protection of human rights and development at national, regional and international levels.

A. Shakirov familiarized his colleagues with the experience of the human rights institution of Kazakhstan in the sphere of playing an a mediating role between state bodies and the civil society and in the sphere of ensuring social, labour, economic and other rights of the people of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ombudsman informs.