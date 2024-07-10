Kazakhstani Omir Omarkhanov advances to 3rd round of 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships

Kazakhstani Omir Omarkhanov placed 16th in the ITF juniors boy’s singles ranking reached the third round of his debut 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Omir Omarkhanov of Kazakhstan defeated Luke Hooper of Great Britain, sitting at 161st spot of the ITF juniors boy’s singles ranking, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the second round of the tournament.

The Kazakhstani is to take on next either junior world No. 1 American Kaylan Bigun or French Thomas Faurel.