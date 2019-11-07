Kazakhstani para-armwrestling champion visits training center in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - World para-armwrestling champion Pavel Nikiforov who had just got back to the Kazakh capital visited the Paraolympic training center, Kazinform reports.

The world champion familiarized with the facilities at the center and wished parathletes good luck, believe in themselves and achieve their goals.

It should be noted that fans greeted Nikiforov at the Nur-Sultan International Airport after the parathlete beat 11 armwrestlers in the Men’s 60 kg category at a championships in Romania.

Nikiforov admits that the championship was a tough one, but he felt support of the entire Kazakhstan.

«This is the first medal I won at the world championship. I’ve already claimed gold at the Kazakhstan and Asian championships,» said the parathlete, adding that he wants to become two-time world champion and is planning to participate in the upcoming Kazakhstan Championship in March.

He dedicated his victory to his mother who celebrated her birthday on the day Pavel won the medal.

The Armwrestling and Para-Armwrestling World Championship in Constanta, Romania brought together 1,400 athletes from 54 countries of the world.