Kazakhstani para-athletes win 11 medals at Dubai 2021 Grand Prix

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani para-athletes claimed one gold, four silver, and 6 bronze medals at the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix series, Kazinform cite the press service of the National Paraolympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Saltanat Abilkasymkyzy of Kazakhstan won gold and silver in the 100- and 200-meter races, respectively.

Alexey Lukutin claimed silver in shot put, while Ravil Mansurbayev – bronze.

Sergey Kharlamov and Islam Salimov clinched silver medals in the long jump.

Rufata Khabibullina claimed bronze in the 200-meter race, while Anastasia Yakovleva – two bronze medals in the 100- and 200-meter races, accordingly.

Yelaman Zholaman earned a bronze medal in the discus throw.

Makshat Meiirzhan finished third in the 400-meter race, claiming bronze.

The Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix series are the first world championships in para Olympic athletics since the start of the pandemic, bringing together 471 athletes from 52 countries.