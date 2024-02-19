EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:32, 19 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani para judokas shine in Germany

    Germany
    Photo credit: press service of the Comittee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Kazakhstani para judokas collected two gold and three bronze medals at the IBSA Grand Prix Heidelberg 2024 in Germany, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    World champion Akmaral Nauatbek defeated Chinese Liqing Li in the -48kg (J2) final to capture gold. One more gold went to Kazakh Zarina Raifova in the +70kg (J2) final. Kazakhstani Ayala Mereke clinched bronze in the -70kg (J2) bronze medal bout.

    Kazakhstan's Yergali Shamey stunned Argentinian Eduardo Gauto for ippon in the -73kg (J1) bronze medal contest. Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov also claimed bronze in the +90kg (J2) weight class.

    The IBSA Grand Prix Heidelberg 2024 brought together over 200 parathletes from 47 countries.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Judo Sport
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!