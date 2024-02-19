Kazakhstani para judokas shine in Germany

Kazakhstani para judokas collected two gold and three bronze medals at the IBSA Grand Prix Heidelberg 2024 in Germany, Kazinform News Agency reports.

World champion Akmaral Nauatbek defeated Chinese Liqing Li in the -48kg (J2) final to capture gold. One more gold went to Kazakh Zarina Raifova in the +70kg (J2) final. Kazakhstani Ayala Mereke clinched bronze in the -70kg (J2) bronze medal bout.

Kazakhstan's Yergali Shamey stunned Argentinian Eduardo Gauto for ippon in the -73kg (J1) bronze medal contest. Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov also claimed bronze in the +90kg (J2) weight class.

The IBSA Grand Prix Heidelberg 2024 brought together over 200 parathletes from 47 countries.