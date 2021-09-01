EN
    10:30, 01 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani para-swimmer fails to reach Paralympics final

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para-swimmer Siyazbek Daliyev finished fouth in the Men’s 50m Freestyle – S5 Heat 1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Daliyev finished fouth clocking 35.49 seconds in the Men’s 50m Freestyle – S5 Heat 1 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He was ranked ninth overall, failing to make up the list of eight finalists.

    Kazakhstani para-athletes have so far won a total of four medals, including gold in powerlifting and three silver medals in judo.

    It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.


