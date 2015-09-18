EN
    11:52, 18 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani para-taekwondo fighter won &#39;silver&#39; at World Championships in Turkey (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para-taekwondo fighter Omirali Nynash won the silver medal at World Championships in Turkey.

    Omirali Nynash could repeat the success of the previous year when he reached the finals in the K42 +75kg category.

    In the finals he squared off against the athlete from Azerbaijan, the number one in the world rankings, Alexander Polischuk. The final bout was the most spectacular of the tournament. The Azerbaijani athlete won in a close fight.

    Thus, O. Nynash won silver and gold at the last two world championships.

