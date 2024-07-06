Kazakhstani para taekwondo players haul medals at Korea Open 2024

Team Kazakhstan claimed two gold and two bronze medals at the G4 World Para Taekwondo Ranking Tournament held in Chuncheon, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Kamilya Dossmalova took home gold in the women’s 57kg event. Another Kazakhstani Mariyam Salimgereeva claimed the women’s 65kg bronze.

As for men, Kazakhstani para taekwondo players Zhanbolat Kaziyev and Alisher Garipollayev won gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the 80kg category.

The 2024 World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge took place on July 5 in Chuncheon, South Korea, bringing together over 100 athletes from 28 countries.