Kazakhstani paralympians in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games kicked off at the Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang on March 9.

Kazakhstani skier Kairat Kanafin was the flag bearer of the country at the ceremony.



Kazakhstan is represented at the PyeongChang Paralympics by a record number of athletes - six. They will compete for medals in ski races and biathlon.



The 12th Winter Paralympic Games will be held in PyeongChang from 9 till 18 March. There are 80 medals in 6 sports up for grab.









































