Kazakhstani pavilion to open at Venice Biennale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A pavilion of Kazakhstan will open at the Venice Biennale for the first time, Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly informed at the CCS media briefing.

"We will make sure there will be an official pavilion of Kazakhstan working at the Venice Biennale," the minister said.

The Venice Biennale is one of the most important forums of art, which is held once in two years with the participation of international jury.

The art of participating countries is presented in the national special pavilions that are built exactly for these purposes. Besides, exhibitions of some artists and art schools are organized within the framework of the forum.