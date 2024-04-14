EN
    13:10, 14 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani peacekeepers continue their mission in Golan Height

    peacekeeping mission
    Photo: defense ministry of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakhstani contingent within the UN peacekeeping mission on the Golan Heights continues its mission as normal. No threat is posed to the health and lives of the personnel, the Kazakh defense ministry said in its response to the Kazinform News Agency’s inquiry.

    To note, Iran launched its first direct massive missile attack on Israel overnight.

    A ceremony of seeing off the peacekeeping contingent of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan leaving for the Golan Heights was held at the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen in Almaty on March 14.

    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
