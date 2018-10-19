Kazakhstani peacekeepers instructed prior to joining mission in Lebanon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Lebanon Baltabay Omarov held an instructional meeting with Kazakhstani peacekeepers prior to their departure on mission, Kazinform learnt from MFA press service.

The Ambassador told the militaries about the history of Lebanon, demographic and ethnic-national structure of its population, political model of the country and its peculiarities as well as internal political and socio-economic situation in the country. Baltabay Omarov informed the servicemen of the inter-faith relations in Lebanon and the country’s position regarding the acute issues of the Arab world. Special military and civil coordination training was held between the peacekeeping group and civilians.

As reported, at the end of October 2018, Kazakhstan’s peacekeepers will leave for Lebanon to perform a mission as part of the Indian peacekeeping contingent.