Kazakhstani peacekeepers ready to leave for Golan Heights

A ceremony of seeing off the peacekeeping contingent of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan leaving for the Golan Heights was held at the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The military servicemen of the country’s Armed Forces are ready to fulfill the UN mission on the disputed territory of the Middle East under the flag of Kazakhstan.

The first group of the military servicemen will leave today for Damascus for a period of one year, after which the Ministry of Defense will rotate them.

The transfer of forces will be implemented in three stages. The Defense Ministry will have to deliver personnel, military equipment and weapons to the new location.

Upon arrival in the Syrian capital, the servicemen will head to one of the most unstable regions in the world - the Golan Heights. This is a disputed territory, controlled mostly by Israel, while 600 square kilometers in the eastern part remains under Syria’s control.

The peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights began in the middle of 70s of the last century. The main task here is to reduce escalation in the region.

This work will be carried out by the Kazakh contingent, who will monitor the presence of Israel and Syria on the ground. The contingent will also patrol the area, serve at checkpoints and will provide assistance to the civilians.

The first peacekeeping contingent of Kazakhstan includes 139 servicemen, who have passed a tough selection. Among them are seven women – snipers, medical workers and cooks.