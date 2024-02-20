EN
    11:08, 20 February 2024

    Kazakhstani peacekeepers to be paid USD 1,148 per month by UN

    Kazakh peacekeepers
    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

    Kazakhstan and the UN recently signed a memorandum of understanding for deploying a peacekeeping contingent to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), Kazinform News Agency cites the Defense Ministry’s press service.

    For the first time, the UN granted Kazakhstan a mandate for an independent peacekeeping mission. The country’s contingent comprises 139 military. Kazakhstani peacekeepers will be deployed to maintain a ceasefire between the opposing forces under the UN Mission.

    Kazakh military
    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

     

    To join the UN Mission Kazakhstani military were selected through a rigorous process and were trained in conformity with the UN requirements and standards. The country’s contingent will deploy armored wheeled vehicles, weapon stations, and necessary lifesaving equipment. They will also have at their disposal KAMAZ trucks, high mobility vehicles, and engineering equipment. The military will be paid three military salaries per month and reimbursed at USD 1,148 per month by the UN.

    Kazakh peacekeepers
    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

     

    For the past 16 years, more than 600 Kazakhstani military participated in seven UN Missions across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Currently, 19 Kazakhstani military are serving in the UN Peacekeeping Missions in the Lebanese Republic, Western Sahara, Congo, and Central African Republic.

