    20:17, 09 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani pentathlete Georgiy Boroda-Dudochkin fails to reach 2024 Paris Olympics final

    Photo: Vladislav Semyonov/NOC

    Georgiy Boroda-Dudochkin of Kazakhstan fails to qualify for the final of the Men's Individual Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Olympic.kz reports.

    Photo: Vladislav Semyonov/NOC

    With a total of 1,452 points, Kazakhstan’s Georgiy Boroda-Dudochkin was placed in the 16th spot in the semifinal of the Men's Individual Modern Pentathlon event at the ongoing Olympics in Paris.

    Photo: Vladislav Semyonov/NOC

    Coming in first was Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy with an Olympic record of 1,516 points.

    Photo: Vladislav Semyonov/NOC

    To note, the modern pentathlon includes these events: Horse riding, fencing, swimming, running and shooting.

    Photo: Vladislav Semyonov/NOC

    The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.

