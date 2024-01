ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan won the ITF tournament in Launceston, Australia this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina's opponent in the final fourth-seeded Russian Irina Khromacheva was forced to withdraw due to an injury being 7-5, 3-3 down.



This is the second ITF title for the 19-year-old Rybakina.