Kazakhstani plummets 10 spots down in WTA Singles Rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka secured the top position in the updated WTA Singles Rankings with an impressive total of 9,266 points this week. Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her spot in the rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Sabalenka’s lead left Iga Swiatek from Poland in second place with 8,195 points. After winning the 2023 US Open crown, Coco Gauff claimed the third spot with a total of 6,165 points.

Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is ranked 4th with a total of 5,790 points after reaching the third round of the 2023 US Open where she succumbed to Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva plummeted 10 spots down to №88 in the updated WTA Singles Rankings.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina lost four spots in the updated WTA Doubles Rankings this week. It bears to remind that Danilina paired with Haari Haliovaara of Finland claimed the mixed doubles title at the US Open last weekend.