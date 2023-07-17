Kazakhstani policewoman claims gold at 2023 World Seniors Belt Wrestling Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital played host to 2023 World Seniors Belt Wrestling Championship on July 14-17 bringing together over 350 top athletes from 10 countries, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the website Polisia.kz.

Kazakhstan was represented by female police officer Arailym Orazbai, who works as a SWAT officer at the police department of Kyzylorda region. She won the 76kg gold after defeating an Uzbek wrestler in the final of the tournament.