    18:12, 17 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani policewoman claims gold at 2023 World Seniors Belt Wrestling Championship

    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital played host to 2023 World Seniors Belt Wrestling Championship on July 14-17 bringing together over 350 top athletes from 10 countries, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the website Polisia.kz.

    Kazakhstan was represented by female police officer Arailym Orazbai, who works as a SWAT officer at the police department of Kyzylorda region. She won the 76kg gold after defeating an Uzbek wrestler in the final of the tournament.


    Kyzylorda region
