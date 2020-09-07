Kazakhstani Popko advances at UniCredit Czech Open after 1st round win

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has won the first qualifying round of the tennis tournament taking place in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko outplayed Portuguese Gomcalo Oliveira in the first qualifying round of UniCredit Czech Open - 6:4,6:4.

The Kazakhstani is to face Australian Aleksandar Vukic in the next round.