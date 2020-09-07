EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:31, 07 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Popko advances at UniCredit Czech Open after 1st round win

    None
    None
    PRAGUE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has won the first qualifying round of the tennis tournament taking place in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko outplayed Portuguese Gomcalo Oliveira in the first qualifying round of UniCredit Czech Open - 6:4,6:4.

    The Kazakhstani is to face Australian Aleksandar Vukic in the next round.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!