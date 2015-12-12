EN
    03:02, 12 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Popko breezes into Turkey F49 Futures semis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko advanced to the semifinals of the ITF tournament GD Tennis Futures in Antalya, Turkey on Friday, Sports.kz reports.

    Popko devastated Italian Lorenzo Frigerio in two straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinal match. The 2nd-seed Popko will vie against Cem Ilkel of Turkey in the semis. The Turkish tennis player outplayed Austrian Sebastian Ofner 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal. The prize fund of the tournament is $10,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
