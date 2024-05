Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko defeated Federico Arnaboldi 6:3. 6:1 in two sets in the men’s singles second-round match at the Internazionali di Tennis Città di Vicenza in Italy, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz

The match lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

27-year-old Popko ranks 244th in the ATP Doubles Ranking, while Arnaboldi stands 580th.