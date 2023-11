ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko beat Roman Andres Burruchaga in the men's signles quarterfinals at the Challenger de Buenos Aires with a score of 7:5, 0:6, 6:2, Sports.kz reads.

In the final he will meet a winner of the match Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Renzo Olivo.