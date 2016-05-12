20:32, 12 May 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani Popko into 2nd round of Samarkand Challenger
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko has advanced to the second round of the ATP's Samarkand Challenger in Uzbekistan today, Sports.kz reports.
In the opening round the 6th-seeded Popko stunned Aleksandre Metreveli from Georgia in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 taking their head2head rivalry to 2:0.
Popko will next face Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal.
The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.