Kazakhstani Popko into 2nd round of Samarkand Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko has advanced to the second round of the ATP's Samarkand Challenger in Uzbekistan today, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening round the 6th-seeded Popko stunned Aleksandre Metreveli from Georgia in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 taking their head2head rivalry to 2:0.

Popko will next face Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.