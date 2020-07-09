EN
    Kazakhstani Popko loses to Canadian in the U.S.

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has lost in another match of the All Lower level tournaments in the U.S., Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Dmitry succumbed to Canadian Liam Draxl in a three-set match 6-3, 0-6, 3-10.

    During the coronavirus pandemic, the tennis tournaments are held according to a simplified scheme. The tennis players spend less time on court. The number of line umpires has been reduced. The organizers also make sure follow strict sanitary measures.


    Sport
