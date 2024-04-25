EN
    09:42, 25 April 2024

    Kazakhstani Popko propels to Savannah Challenger quarterfinals

    Kazakhstani Popko propels to Savannah Challenger quarterfinals
    Photo credit: sports.kz

    Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko beat Ethan Quinn of the U.S. ranking 248th in the world in the men’s singles Round of 16 at the Savannah Challenger, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    The match lasted for 2 hours and 32 minutes.

    Next Popko will face Gijs Brouwer World No. 252.

    As earlier reported, Popko defeated Bruno Kuzuhara World No. 462 in the opening-round match 6:3, 6:4.

    This year the prize money for Savannah Challenger is 50,000 US dollars.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
