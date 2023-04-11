Kazakhstani Popko starts out strong at Sarasota Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko World No.418 started out strong at the Sarasota Open 2023, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

In the men’s singles 1st Round Qualifying Popko crashed Isaiah Strode World No. 1045 with a score of 6:2, 6:2.

Next, he will play vs Zachary Svajda ranking 228th in the world.

Sarasota Open 2023 prize money makes 160,000 dollars. The winner will earn 21,650 dollars and 125 WTA points.