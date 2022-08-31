Kazakhstani Popko wins at the start of Rafa Nadal Open in Mallorca

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko debuted in men’s doubles tournament in Mallorca, Spain, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first match round, Popko paired with Japanese Kaichi Uchida played vs. British/Tunisian duo Luke Johnson/Skander Mansouri and won in three sets - 7:5, 6:3, 6:10. The match lasted for 1 hour 20 minutes.

During the match Popko made five double faults and hit one ace. Besides, he won five points and three games in a row.









Photo: sports.kz