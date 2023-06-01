EN
    19:09, 01 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani President visits Keruen-Medicus clinic’s new building

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – During the visit, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the clinical-diagnostic department of the new building of the Keruen-Medicus clinic, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Keruen-Medicus clinic offers outpatient, diagnostic and inpatient care to over 18 thousand people both adults and children on a paid basis as well as within the guaranteed volume of free medical care and obligatory social medical insurance.

    While talking with the Clinic’s personnel, the Kazakh President noted the importance of opening specialized high-technology medical facilities and centers.

    Tokayev also wished them success in their difficult work.


