19:45, 26 May 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani Putinsteva breezes into Roland Garros third round
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has booked the third-round berth at the 2016 Roland Garros in Paris, France today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
Putintseva devastated 28th-seeded Andrea Petkovic from Germany in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.
By edging out Petkovic, she took their head to head rivalry to 2-1.
In the third-round match the Kazakhstani will face Italian Karin Knapp who routed Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-4.