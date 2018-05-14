EN
    Kazakhstani Putintseva 5 spots up in WTA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has climbed five spots up the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva rose to №80 of the WTA rankings. Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas is ranked 54th this week.

    Romanian Simona Halep remains the highest ranked female player in the world. She is followed by Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and Garbine Muguruza of Spain placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

     

     

