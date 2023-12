NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's #1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva has advanced to the third round of the 2019 Mutua Madrid Open, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

In the second round match Putintseva routed French Pauline Parmentier in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.



Next Putintseva will face off with Ashleigh Barty from Australia.



The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $6 million.