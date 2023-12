ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the Miami Open presented by Itau by eliminating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens in the opening round, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №44 Putintseva won the three-hour match vs Flipkens 4:6, 6:4, 7:5 winning for the first time in their head to head rivalry.



Putintseva will next face Swiss Belinda Bencic.