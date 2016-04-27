Kazakhstani Putintseva advances in Morocco

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the quarterfinals of the WTA's Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco today.

The Kazakhstani needed 1h 13 min to defeat world №107 German Tatjana Maria in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.



Earlier Putintseva who is ranked 55th in the world stunned American Alison Riske 6-3, 7-6 in the first-round match.



Next she will face the winner of Kiki Bertens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo second-round match.



The prize fund of the tournament is $250,000.



Source: WTA