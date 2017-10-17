EN
    20:21, 17 October 2017

    Kazakhstani Putintseva advances in Moscow

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan edged out Russian opponent Olesya Pervushina in the opening round of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Tuesday.

    World №54 Putintseva routed the Russian wildcard in two sets 7-5, 6-1. In 1h 16 min, the Kazakhstani fired nine aces and made two double faults. The opponents have never met before.

    Putintseva will play against the winner of Monova vs Georges match in the next round of the tournament.

