NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani players have crashed out of the Western & Southern Open 2019 in Cincinnati, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the third-round match Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva was stunned by American Sloane Stephens seeded 8th at the tournament in a three-set match 6-2, 4-6, 3-6.

Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan also lost to American tennis player Sofia Kenin in straight sets 4-6, 1-6.