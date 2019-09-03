EN
    10:36, 03 September 2019

    Kazakhstani Putintseva, doubles partner out of U.S. Open

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and her doubles partner Anna Kalinskaya of Russia were eliminated in the third round of the U.S. Open in New York, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Top-seeded Hungarian Timea Babos and French Kristina Mladenovic stunned the Kazakh-Russian duo in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted for 1 h 8 minutes.

    Next Babos and Mladenovic are set to vie against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Aussie Ashleigh Barty seeded 8th at the tournament.


