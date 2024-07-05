EN
    07:13, 05 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Putintseva for the first time-ever reaches Wimbledon Round 3

    Yulia Putintseva
    Photo credit: KTF

    Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva for the first time in her career reached the third round in the ladies’ singles at Wimbledon 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    In Round 2 Yulia defeated an eight-time Grand Slam champion in women's doubles, 2020 Olympic champion Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic 6:0, 4:6, 6:2. The latter ranks 36th in the WTA Rankings.

    Next Putintseva will face World No.1 Iga Świątek.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
