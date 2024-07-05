Kazakhstani Putintseva for the first time-ever reaches Wimbledon Round 3

Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva for the first time in her career reached the third round in the ladies’ singles at Wimbledon 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

In Round 2 Yulia defeated an eight-time Grand Slam champion in women's doubles, 2020 Olympic champion Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic 6:0, 4:6, 6:2. The latter ranks 36th in the WTA Rankings.

Next Putintseva will face World No.1 Iga Świątek.