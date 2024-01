ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the updated WTA ranking Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed two spots to № 50, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Last week, Putintseva reached the Citi Open quarterfinal in Washington losing to the future title holder Svetlana Kuznetsova.



Another Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas retained the 63rd spot. Yelena Rybakina also improved her standing in the ranking moving two spots up to №189.