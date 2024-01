ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Putintseva eliminated Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.



In the next round the Kazakhstani will face 5th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia.



The tournament with the prize fund of $932,866 will come to an end on October 20.