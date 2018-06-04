EN
    09:49, 04 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Putintseva into Roland Garros quarterfinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan (world №98) advanced to the quarterfinal of the Roland Garros 2018 after hard-earned victory over experienced player, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM. 

    In the third-round match Putintseva stunned 26th-seeded Barbora Strycova in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

    The match lasted for 1 hour and a half.

    Putintseva repeated her Roland Garros 2016 success when she battled through to the quarterfinal of the Grand Slam.

    In the quarterfinal Kazakhstani will face off with world №13 and US Open 2017 finalist Madison Keys. It is fitting that Putintseva outplayed Keys 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 in Tokyo in September 2016.

