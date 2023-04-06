EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:44, 06 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Putintseva lost at Charleston Open Round 2

    None
    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva World No. 47 and Kazakhstan’s No. 2 lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova World N. 17 in two sets at the second-round match at the Charleston Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The match lasted for 1 hour and 10 minutes to end with a score of 1:6, 3:6 in favor of Ekaterina Alexandrova.

    Notably, Yulia won four games in a row, had no aces, and made no doubles faults.

    In Round of 64, Putintseva crashed former World N. 3 Elina Svitolina.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!