07:44, 06 April 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani Putintseva lost at Charleston Open Round 2
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva World No. 47 and Kazakhstan’s No. 2 lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova World N. 17 in two sets at the second-round match at the Charleston Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
The match lasted for 1 hour and 10 minutes to end with a score of 1:6, 3:6 in favor of Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Notably, Yulia won four games in a row, had no aces, and made no doubles faults.
In Round of 64, Putintseva crashed former World N. 3 Elina Svitolina.