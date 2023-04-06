Kazakhstani Putintseva lost at Charleston Open Round 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva World No. 47 and Kazakhstan’s No. 2 lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova World N. 17 in two sets at the second-round match at the Charleston Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 10 minutes to end with a score of 1:6, 3:6 in favor of Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Notably, Yulia won four games in a row, had no aces, and made no doubles faults.

In Round of 64, Putintseva crashed former World N. 3 Elina Svitolina.