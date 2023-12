NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match the 15th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki stunned Putintseva in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The match lasted for 1 hour 27 minutes.

In the next round Wozniacki will face either Iga Swiatek of Poland or Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.