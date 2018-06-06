Kazakhstani Putintseva out of Roland Garros 2018 quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №98 Yulia Putintseva failed to become the first Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros 2018 in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the quarterfinal world №13 Madison Keys, U.S. Open 2017 finalist, eliminated Yulia in straight sets 7-6 (5), 6-4.



Although Putintseva had a 5-3 advantage in the first set, Keys managed to snatch the initiative and win three straight games. The American dominated the game in the second set ending Putintseva's dream of the Grand Slam semifinal.



But, the Kazakhstani repeated her 2016 success when she reached the Roland Garros quarterfinal.



As for Key, she booked the Roland Garros semifinal against Sloane Stephens whom she lost in the U.S. Open 2017 final.