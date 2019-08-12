Kazakhstani Putintseva retains WTA ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva retained her spot in the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

This week Putintseva is ranked 42nd. Elena Rybakina and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan both slid one spot down in the ranking – the former is placed 63rd and the latter stands at №80.

Naomi Osaka of Japan returned to №1 of the WTA ranking. She is followed by Aussie Ashleigh Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova.