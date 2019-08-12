EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:31, 12 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Putintseva retains WTA ranking

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva retained her spot in the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    This week Putintseva is ranked 42nd. Elena Rybakina and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan both slid one spot down in the ranking – the former is placed 63rd and the latter stands at №80.

    Naomi Osaka of Japan returned to №1 of the WTA ranking. She is followed by Aussie Ashleigh Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!